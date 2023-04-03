Nepsis Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 0.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Southern by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of SO stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.