K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,692 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,692 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $381.10 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

