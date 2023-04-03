Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VIG stock opened at $154.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

