Tarbox Family Office Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.