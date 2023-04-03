Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $390.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 64,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,513,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

