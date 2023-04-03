Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $17.58 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 177,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

