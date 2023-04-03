NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $121.94 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $189.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

