Brown Financial Advisory Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

