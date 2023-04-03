First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UNH stock opened at $472.59 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

