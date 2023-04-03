ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.