Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 791 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 367.1% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
