Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,870,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after acquiring an additional 517,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 29.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after purchasing an additional 433,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $445.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.43. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

