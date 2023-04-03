Kooman & Associates Invests $985,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kooman & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $66.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

