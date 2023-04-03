Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 2,054 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $2,186,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.85 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

