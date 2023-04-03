iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,494 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $18,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after acquiring an additional 168,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,760,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,830,000 after acquiring an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

