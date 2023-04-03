UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $472.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

