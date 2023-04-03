PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. PPG Industries accounts for 0.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in PPG Industries by 498.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.84.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.