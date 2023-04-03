Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $212.43 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

