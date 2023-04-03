Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,175 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $167.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

