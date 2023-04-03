K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,858 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,115,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.70 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $209.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

