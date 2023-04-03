K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 5,858 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,115,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $178.70 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $209.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.