Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Trimmed by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT opened at $165.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

