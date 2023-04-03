Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.03. The company has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

