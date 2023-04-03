Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $309.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Qualcomm Is The Higher Reward, For Higher Risk Takers
- Can Nike Shake Off Inventory Issues and Swoosh Higher?
- AT&T Quietly Building Momentum You Cannot Miss
- Is Lockheed Martin Stock Getting Ready to Soar?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.