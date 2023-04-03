Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 371.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QCOM opened at $126.84 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

