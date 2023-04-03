Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VWO stock opened at $40.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

