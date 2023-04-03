PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.52-1.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.84.

Shares of PPG opened at $140.10 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after acquiring an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

