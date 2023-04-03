Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $85.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.
MS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.
Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81.
In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,258,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,737,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
