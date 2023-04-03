Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $200.67 on Monday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $634.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.96.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

