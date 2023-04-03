Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.