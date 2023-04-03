Bill Few Associates Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $204.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

