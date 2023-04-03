Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.