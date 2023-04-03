International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 331.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $6,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $204.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.06. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.76.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.