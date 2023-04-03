K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 500 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,800,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $412.90 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.15 and its 200-day moving average is $405.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

