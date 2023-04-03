Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

