Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

