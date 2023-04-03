First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 115 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

