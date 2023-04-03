Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $363.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.93 and a 200-day moving average of $342.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

