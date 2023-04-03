Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

