Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,453,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,224,000 after purchasing an additional 381,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

