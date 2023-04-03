Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3,229.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

