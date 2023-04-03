Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.11 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

