Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $72,504.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,945 shares in the company, valued at $140,333,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $9,228,819. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $199.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.23.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce



Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

