Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.62.
Insider Buying and Selling
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $104.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For 2023
- What OPEC’s Oil Cut Means For Investors
- 2 Toxic Regional Banks That Are Potential M&A Targets
- These 3 Top-Rated Small Caps May Be Undervalued Bargains
- Intel Promised A Comeback, And It Delivered
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.