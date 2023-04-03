K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 856.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,014,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $148.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.73.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.