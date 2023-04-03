Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 257,338 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 257,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,843,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

