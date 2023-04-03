ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IYE stock opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

