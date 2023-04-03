ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $46.78.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

