Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.
Science Applications International stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.
