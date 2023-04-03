Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAICGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.80-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.72 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.4 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.50.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

