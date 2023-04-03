Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1,427.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.16. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

