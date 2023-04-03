Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $142,412,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $118,853,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.30 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

